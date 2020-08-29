Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of tertiary institutions Sept 14

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the full resumption of tertiary institutions across the state on Monday, September 14, after about six months shutdown occasioned by the outbreak of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, however, fixed a tentative resumption date for Primary and Secondary schools on September 21, 2020.

Recall that as part of precautionary measures to stop the spread COVID-19, Sanwo-Olu on March 19, 2020, ordered the closure of all public and private schools from Monday, 23rd March 2020.

