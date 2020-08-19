Samsung rolls out five new devices for seamless work, play

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

In a manner that suggests readiness to reclaim the top spot of Nigeria’s mobile market, device maker, Samsung Electronics has injected five new devices which it said will help users work and play seamlessly as everyone adjust to the new normal of working remotely.

The devices unveiled in a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event, streamed from Korea include: Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra – adjudged the most powerful Note series so far.

Others are the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements, Galaxy Z Fold2, the stylish and ergonomic earbuds with amazing sound quality, Galaxy Buds Live; versatile tablets for productivity and creativity, Tab S7 and S7+.

There was also Galaxy Watch3, a premium smart watch along with advanced health features. The company said that the devices will seamlessly integrate to empower consumers in navigating a rapidly changing world.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Caden Yu, said: “Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It is how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world,”

The Note series introduces new mystic colors – soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges. Galaxy Note20 Ultra in mystic bronze, mystic black, mystic white while Note20 is available in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic gray.

Power to work features

Note20 has two group features; power to work and power to play. Power to work unique feature of Note 20 series include the enhanced S pen. The enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so a user can capture ideas whenever inspiration strikes. It gives more accuracy and responsiveness in delivering text similar to pen on paper.

ALSO READ: Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller worldwide

There are also the Note app features like the auto-save and syncing capabilities. These help users recover their files and data quickly when moving from device to device.

Samsung Notes easily straighten a user’s messy handwriting into legible penmanship. Giving feedback is also easier now that a user can annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes app. The devices have unique capabilities of allowing a user record audio as he or she jots down notes.

Besides all these, Note 20 leverages Microsoft’s Windows integration which enables easy access to mobile apps directly from the Windows 10 PC without disrupting a user’s flow. It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls all from a Windows PC.

Power to play features

The Note20 is just a cinematic-style filmmaking in the Palm. With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, the 8K camera in Galaxy Note20 series’ gives access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed control, and 120 fps video at FHD for cinematic-style videos.

A user can also control audio sources on the Galaxy Note20 series, adjusting gain and selecting between onboard microphones or external sources, so the sound comes through clearly. Paired with Galaxy Buds Live, for example, one can record crystal-clear audio while minimizing noise in the background.

*Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX

With Samsung DeX, the Galaxy Note20 series can wirelessly connect to a Smart TV when one needs a bigger screen. It gives the power to manage two screens simultaneously. A user can text with friends on the Galaxy Note20 series while watching a video on a Smart TV.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: