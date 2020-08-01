Salah Celebration comes alive as StarTimes partners brands to reward loyal customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

As Salah celebration rents the air in various homes across the nation, StarTimes has partnered with Indomie, Power Oil, Dano Milk and Kellogg’s Cornflakes to share the joyous moment with her loyal subscribers.

Select subscribers would be paid a surprise visit during Salah holidays with hampers containing Indomie Noodles, Power Oil’s vegetable oil, Kellogg’s corn flakes, Dano Milk and other family essentials.

Speaking on the initiative, Ali Auta, Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said that the essence of the feast, which is selfless sacrifice, needs to be observed even though this year’s Eid-el-Kabir comes at a time that an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic engulfs the world.

“Despite the effect of COVID-19 on family spending, many of our subscribers have kept on sacrificing other costs to keep enjoying the exciting entertainment that StarTimes brings to their homes. As a business, we find it worthy to celebrate with them.”

Alhaja Abibat, one of the subscribers who was paid a surprise visit in Lagos said, “This gesture from StarTimes is highly treasured because I am appreciated for what gives my family fun. With schools shut down and my kids forced to stay at home to stay safe from the pandemic, my children have found solace in StarTimes edutainment content like Toonami, ST Kids and Nat Geo Wide.”

