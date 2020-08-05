Run Runsewe Run!!!

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olusegun Friday

POPULARLY referred to as the Giant of Africa, Nigeria is at the verge of rebirthing itself for youthful leadership in governance and international politics and it is based on this that the country needs to refocus and rededicate itself in its youthful population.

Armed with a vast intellect in business, politics and grassroots development, one name that stands among the best in the country today is Runsewe Opeoluwa.

Armed with a Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Practice from the prestigious Lancaster University of Management School, LUMS in the United Kingdom, we have watched him metamorphosed from a young successful entrepreneur into a fine politician of note.

During his sojourn at LUMS, he successfully represented the university at the Gartner Sales Competition in Edinburgh, an exposure that presented him with practical and knowledgeable skills relevant in solution-provider in the entrepreneurial world of today.

Also worthy of note are his exploits with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Cooperation, NDIC where his success stories still stand in the sands of time.

Based on these feats and many more, I believe if he avails himself to represent the people of Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-East Federal constituency come 2023, it will be an added plus to the business of lawmaking in Nigeria.

Runsewe, run for House of Representatives and we the people of Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-East Federal constituency will support you because we the youths of this country will no longer play second fiddle as appointed positions are no longer what we need.

While the onus to throw his hat in the ring lies with Runsewe, this is a passionate plea from us his passionate supporters. The question now is will this young politician hear our cry?

Olusegun Friday writes from FCT Abuja

