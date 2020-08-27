Rolls-Royce offers Ghost customers free checks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

ROLLS-Royce Motor Cars Lagos, the exclusive representative of the iconic luxury brand, has come up with a special package designed specifically for all Rolls-Royce Ghost car owners in the country to get a bespoke ownership (after-sales) service at no cost to the owners.

The franchise owner of Rolls-Rolls Motor Cars in Nigeria and General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, said: “This exclusive package is to delight all owners of the Rolls-Royce Ghost in Nigeria for them to be able to enjoy their favourite luxury item, especially during this pandemic that has restricted movements for some time.

“More important for us is that we adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 health protocols for both the home and workshop service, as we put a premium on our customers and staff in terms of safety.

“This offering is bespoke in nature because you have an option to have this service delivered for you in the comfort of your home or we come and take the car to our workshop, all at no cost to the customer under strict precautionary measures.”

While explaining further on this special offering, Cosmas Maduka Jnr., Executive Director, Ownership Services, Coscharis Group, said: “We guarantee top-notch ownership service for all Ghost owners leveraging on the expertise of our Rolls-Royce certified technicians that will deliver the service with the right tools and original parts.

“This ultimately gives the customer the peace of mind for a seamless package that resonates with the luxury brand.”

As a result, some customers that have shown interest had enjoyed this special package that is exclusive to Rolls-Royce Ghost car owners, which started early in August, while more have equally indicated their interest to be part of this to keep their luxury car in good shape.

The special Health Check offerings will last till the end of September.

About Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos, owned by Coscharis Motors Plc, is the exclusive franchise owner for Rolls-Royce vehicles sales and services in Nigeria. It currently has showrooms and workshops located both in Lagos and Abuja.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce Plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems.

Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, UK, the only place in the world where the company’s super-luxury motor cars are hand-built.

