Rising inflation, cause for concern, expert cautions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Professor of Finance and Capital Market in Nasarawa State University, Lafia, Uche Uwaleke, yesterday, expressed concern over rising inflation in Nigeria, engendered by increasing unemployment, high exchange rate and illiquidity in the foreign exchange market among others.

In a response to the 12.82 per cent inflation rate for July 2020, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics’, NBS, Uwaleke stated that the best way to rein in the rising inflation is for monetary and fiscal policies to synchronise in addressing the major inflation driver which is the food component that is in excess of 15 per cent.

He said, “The rising inflation in the country amidst downturn in economic activities is quite worrisome. It is stagflation which further complicates monetary policy against the backdrop of forex market illiquidity and rising unemployment similar to the country’s experience during the 2016-2017 recession.

“This upward inflationary trend is the pass through to commodity prices of increase in VAT and the pump price of fuel, border closure, COVID’19 impact on supply chains and insecurity in the food belt regions of Nigeria. It is also a reflection of the high exchange rate.”

On the fiscal side, Uwaleke called on the government to curb the incessant bandit attacks on farming communities, even if it means overhauling the entire security apparatus.

READ ALSO :

According to him, the government has articulated a good massive agricultural programme in the Economic Sustainability Plan, adding that the time for aggressive implementation is now.

He said, “With respect to monetary policy, the rising inflation rate may compel the CBN to further tighten policy given its primary mandate of price stability. But this move may roll back any progress recorded in the area of stimulating economic growth.

“My advice to the MPC of the CBN is to continue to maintain status quo with regard to the policy parameters while focusing attention on how to improve liquidity in the forex market including through the on-going unification of Exchange rates.

“There is no doubt that the CBN has done a lot in pursuit of its developmental function to stimulate the growth of the Agriculture sector in particular.

“I am confident that in the coming months, the impact of these interventions, including the recent non interest financing schemes for the agricultural value chain, will reflect on bountiful harvest and help moderate inflation rate.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: