RevolutionNow protesters irritants — Presidency

The Presidency yesterday described the #RevolutionNow protesters as irritants who should not be taken seriously.

On Wednesday, members of #RevolutionNow Movement protested in some states across the country, especially Abuja, Lagos, Ondo and Osogbo.

The protesters railed against the government over the high level of insecurity and unemployment in the country.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme yesterday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who stated this, said only few youths were involved in the protest, adding that it should not be seen as a revolution.

He said: “Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things.

‘’These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about,” he said.

“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.

“In a country of 200 million people and if you see a sprinkle of people saying they are doing a revolution, it was a child’s play.

“Well, it will always matter because if you said it was a revolution, revolutions by definition are quite well known.

“Revolution is something that turns the normal order. What happened yesterday, would you call it a revolution?

‘’It was just an irritation, just an irritation and some people want to cause irritation in the country and what I will say is when things boil over, they boil over because you continue to heat them.”

