Restructuring: APC’s implementation claim fraudulent — PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as fraudulent claims by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, that President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced the gradual implementation of the restructuring of the Nigerian state.

The APC had in its recent edition of Progressives, the in-house magazine of the ruling party, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a new minimum wage of N30,000 for workers and granting of financial autonomy to local government councils, saying that with these laudable interventions, the restructuring of Nigeria has commenced in earnest.

Reacting to this development, deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi described the claims as fraudulent.

According to him, “The restructuring Nigerians are yearning for is one that will free the states to leverage on their comparative advantage and not the approval of a minimum wage.

“The PDP has always insisted that the APC has run out of smart arguments. If to them, financial autonomy for local governments is what Nigerians have been asking for, we make bold to tell them that they are wrong.

“This is the way they claimed that they had technically defeated Boko Haram and yet, Nigerians are being killed on a daily basis. Nigeria is failing under its watch. It is shameful, fraudulent to link minimum wage approval to the restructuring of Nigeria. Have they even started the implementation of the new minimum wage,” he asked.

Vanguard

