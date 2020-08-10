Reps member, Adefisoye commends Nigerian Army for success over bandits

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Army, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has commended the military for recent successes they have recorded over bandits in the North East region of Nigeria.

Speaking in a media parley at the weekend in Lagos, Adefisoye said he was particularly impressed with the excellently executed operations of the army in Katsina which has made it possible for the residents to return to their communities and farms.

Adefisoye also advised that the nation’s service chiefs should be given the needed support and encouragement for the current momentum of operational successes to be sustained. He added that replacing the service chiefs as being canvassed by some Nigerians was not the way to go for now, if the current momentum of military operational successes across the nation is to be sustained.

“I don’t think it is an advisable military strategy to change a war commander when the battle is yet to be completely won. We all knew the security situation of the North West a few months ago and we can all testify to improvement now. I am optimistic that if the necessary support and encouragement could be given to these service chief, the wars on banditry and insurgency will be won in no time from now”.

Adefisoye also counselled that war generals are often allowed to prove their mettle in war by giving them time and the needed support to conquer territories. He also said that the best way to reduce crime in the country is for both the federal and state governments to roll out ingenious economic policies that would come with attractions that will be enough to discourage the youths in particular from going into crimes.

“Crime rate in the country is unacceptably on the increase and for a fact, this is overstretching the capacities of our military and the police. In the face of all these, we must still commend the military for achieving success in its efforts to flush out bandits from their hideout across the North West and Katsina in particular. But the states and federal governments still need to ingeniously come up with economic policies that will productively keep the youths busy. After all, the solution to a peaceful country is a collective work”, said Adefisoye.

