React to alleged ‘humongous’ corruptions in NSITF, NEMA, NDDC — PDP tells Tinubu

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The main opposition party in Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the National Leader of the ruling party, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to react to what it described as humongous corruption in the APC-led administration.



The party was reacting to a statement by the former Lagos state governor where he described Obaseki as a dictator following the controversy that engulfed the Assembly earlier in the week which culminated in the swearing in of some member-elects outside the council chamber.

In the statement signed by the secretary, publicity sub-committee of the Edo election campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said; “It may however interest Asiwaju to note that Nigerians have been waiting for a patriotic statement from him that would address the humongous corruption in this administration particularly in Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, North East Development Commission, NEDC, and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, among others.”

The PDP campaign council said the whining by the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader “has further validated allegations that the horrendous attempt to seize the Edo legislature has the fingers of the APC leadership for their personal reasons.”

“Our campaign notes that Asiwaju’s position also confirms allegations that some people in the APC are bitter with Governor Godwin Obaseki because he (Obaseki) refused to allow the APC cabal to have access to Edo treasury as well as his refusal to foist illegal levies and taxes on the people.

“Our campaign stands with the people of Edo state and Governor Obaseki in their firm decision not to allow certain APC interests to impose and collect suppressive levies and taxes from house owners, school proprietors, hotel owners, taxi drivers, okada riders, market women as well as artisans who are struggling to make a living in Edo State.

“The APC cabal is distraught because Governor Obaseki will never compromise or mortgage the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Edo state, hence their desperate attempt to foist their stooge on the state.

“It is however imperative for leaders like Asiwaju not to allow himself to be dragged into putting personal and group pecuniary and political interests over and above the collective interest and wellbeing of the people of Edo state.

“Nigerians further expected Asiwaju, as a legislator, to counsel the deserters in Edo state, who abandoned their seats for more than 180 days, and in the process lost their seats, to wait for the ruling of the court or prepare for a bye-election to prove their acceptance by the people.

“We wonder if Asiwaju, as a Senator, abandoned his seat at the parliament for 180 days. Of course, he did not, because he is aware of the implications.

“Our campaign therefore counsels Asiwaju and indeed other APC leaders to desist from any attempts that would colour illegality because of personal interests,” the statement reads in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

