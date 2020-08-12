QPR youngster Eberechi Eze eyes Arsenal move

On 4:46 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

QPR, Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze’s ‘dream move’ would be a switch to Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

The QPR youngster is one the hottest prospects to emerge from the Championship this season and could be set for a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports claim Eze will only be allowed to leave the club if a £20m bid comes in. And if it was down to the 22-year-old attacking midfielder himself his ‘dream’ would be to play for Arsenal – the team he grew up supporting and spent time at their youth set up.

“It started at Arsenal. I was 13 when I was released. That was the worst one,” he said in January. “I remember crying in my room for a solid week, my mum telling me that it’s going to be OK but not being able to get over it.

ALSO READ: Eagles striker Simeon Nwankwo not for sale says Crotone boss

“Then I went to Fulham and I was finally starting to enjoy my football again. We played Arsenal a few months later but, when I went over to shake the academy manager’s hand, I started welling up. All the feelings came back.

“Over and over again. As much as I wasn’t happy at Millwall, it was a platform to play. I didn’t expect to be released, but I was so used to the feeling.

“As soon as I went into [Neil Harris’] office I was thinking ‘this could go left’. You have to try and just get on with it but it was definitely difficult to cope with.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!