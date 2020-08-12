QPR youngster Eberechi Eze eyes Arsenal move

Kindly Share This Story:

Eberechi Eze’s ‘dream move’ would be a switch to Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

The QPR youngster is one the hottest prospects to emerge from the Championship this season and could be set for a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports claim Eze will only be allowed to leave the club if a £20m bid comes in. And if it was down to the 22-year-old attacking midfielder himself his ‘dream’ would be to play for Arsenal – the team he grew up supporting and spent time at their youth set up.

“It started at Arsenal. I was 13 when I was released. That was the worst one,” he said in January. “I remember crying in my room for a solid week, my mum telling me that it’s going to be OK but not being able to get over it.

“Then I went to Fulham and I was finally starting to enjoy my football again. We played Arsenal a few months later but, when I went over to shake the academy manager’s hand, I started welling up. All the feelings came back.

“Over and over again. As much as I wasn’t happy at Millwall, it was a platform to play. I didn’t expect to be released, but I was so used to the feeling.

“As soon as I went into [Neil Harris’] office I was thinking ‘this could go left’. You have to try and just get on with it but it was definitely difficult to cope with.”

Vanguard

