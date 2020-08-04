Wardesk News reminds members of the public of the upcoming virtual conference on prolonged insecurity in Southern Kaduna and Gov. El-Rufai’s alleged involvement on August 5th, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Theme: ‘Is the allegation that Governor El-Rufai is supporting prolonged insecurity in Southern Kaduna baseless?’ Speakers include:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ub9Oe5OAQrCl6xET2t8GFA
Also read: Insecurity: ECWA berates FG, Kaduna govt over Southern Kaduna killings
- Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of National Human Rights Commission.
- Hon. Jonathan Asake, SOKAPU president who was also a one time chairman Zangon Kataf local government, a former member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency.
- Dio Awemi Maisamari, deputy president SOKAPU, as well as president Adara Development Association.
- Alheri Magaji, a passionate humanist and pioneer member of a charity organization, RADI. 5. Cafra Caino (invited) current chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area.
- Samaila Aruwan (invited) Current Commissioner of internal security and home affairs.
High-level observers include:
- Karen Tully, Reporter and Humanist USA
- MagnaFaith Krimi, Journalist and Community Builder the USA
- Kyle Abts, Director and Humanist USA
- Dele Momodu, Veteran Journalist and Leader NIGERIA
- Chief Durubebe Oblong NIGERIA
- Natalie Degraffreinreidt USA
Wardesk News is committed to world peace and harmony and believes it can be achieved through our shared humanity.
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ub9Oe5OAQrCl6xET2t8GFA