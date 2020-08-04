Kindly Share This Story:

Wardesk News reminds members of the public of the upcoming virtual conference on prolonged insecurity in Southern Kaduna and Gov. El-Rufai’s alleged involvement on August 5th, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Theme: ‘Is the allegation that Governor El-Rufai is supporting prolonged insecurity in Southern Kaduna baseless?’ Speakers include:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ub9Oe5OAQrCl6xET2t8GFA

Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of National Human Rights Commission. Hon. Jonathan Asake, SOKAPU president who was also a one time chairman Zangon Kataf local government, a former member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency. Dio Awemi Maisamari, deputy president SOKAPU, as well as president Adara Development Association. Alheri Magaji, a passionate humanist and pioneer member of a charity organization, RADI. 5. Cafra Caino (invited) current chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area. Samaila Aruwan (invited) Current Commissioner of internal security and home affairs.

High-level observers include:

Karen Tully, Reporter and Humanist USA MagnaFaith Krimi, Journalist and Community Builder the USA Kyle Abts, Director and Humanist USA Dele Momodu, Veteran Journalist and Leader NIGERIA Chief Durubebe Oblong NIGERIA Natalie Degraffreinreidt USA

Wardesk News is committed to world peace and harmony and believes it can be achieved through our shared humanity.

