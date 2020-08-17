Progressives Solidarity Front to Tinubu: Hands off Edo election now or...

Kindly Share This Story:

The Progressives Solidarity Front (PSF), a socio-political group, has warned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to stop playing politics of intrigues and treachery in the build-up to the Edo State governorship election.

The election in the South-South state will hold on September 19.

PSF, in a statement by its President, Charles Obanor, declared that: “We have watched with dismay the politics being played by Tinubu which is hell-bent in destroying Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

Obanor said many prominent Nigerians, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and APC governors on the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum have raised the alarm over the destructive politics of some APC leaders, tarnishing the image of Governor Obaseki in the process.

Obanor, who said Tinubu is the leader of those against Obaseki’s return as governor, declared that they will all be disappointed “because Edo people have resolved that they will return Governor Obaseki on September 19”.

“I want to remind the APC National Leader of the story of the ‘bagman for two heroines’ in the United States.

“We have said it many times that Edo is not Lagos. Despite the achievements of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Tinubu and members of his cabals denied him ticket for a second term. It was the same thing they want to do in Edo but God is greater than them.

“Governor Obaseki was denied the ticket and he went to another party which is not a sin. Immediately, they sponsored lawmakers whose seats have been denied vacant to storm the House of Assembly but Edo people rose to the occasion and sent them away. The question is: Why is Tinubu afraid of the September 19 election?”

Obanor said Edo people have been keeping quiet because of the respect they have for the Oba of Benin who declared that people should not resort to personal attack and violence “but we cannot continue to watch while our hard-working governor is being rubbished by some selfish APC leaders.

“One thing is clear, the way Oshiomhole was embarrassed and removed as APC chairman in June, the same way Tinubu and other APC leaders will be embarrassed and ridiculed when Governor Obaseki wins on September 19 and sworn in for a second term in November”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: