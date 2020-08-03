Presidency says TUC planned protest against EFCC, NDDC, NSITF ill-advised, uncalled for

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidency has frowned at the reported plan by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged President Buhari’s “inaction over the high-level of corruption uncovered at some Federal Government’s commissions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both the Executive and Legislative arms are currently investigating alleged cases of misconduct at the Niger Delta Development Agency (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja on Monday, however, described the planned protests against the affected commissions by TUC as ill-advised and totally uncalled for.

This is so, according to the presidential aide, in view of the fact that there are ongoing investigations in the cases by both the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

He said that these processes must be allowed to run their full courses.

”It is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek “action,” meaning punishment against offenders before the proper investigation, trial and conviction.

”The President has made it clear that the allegations that have surfaced clearly “constitute a breach of trust” and as the investigations take hold and closeout, all those found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

”The TUC, as an enlightened group of labour unionists, should indeed voice their indignation whenever such acts are being unearthed.

”However, the expectation will be for it to also raise the bar higher, in terms of the debate concerning the impact of such allegations on our ability, to create and retain employment, attract investment, improve the living conditions of its members and citizens, and how a preponderance of these heinous crimes decimates any gains being made in other spheres.

”The world is confronted with a global public health crisis, the decline in economic growth, and expanding areas of conflict by non-state actors,” he said.

According to him, all these ills in their singular or combined form are consuming every nation, and Nigeria is no exception.

He, therefore, maintained that” we must hold the line and lock arms that way we rid ourselves of these existential issues whilst we grapple with those that are our own homegrown problems.

”This administration is committed to doing just that, and organisations like the TUC should be extending a hand in supporting such a fight that is in our collective interest,” he said.

