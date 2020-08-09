Practical digital skills, antidote to internet fraud – Daniel Nejo

Kindly Share This Story:

Many have lamented the upsurge in cybercrimes which is colloquially known as ‘yahoo yahoo’ patronage as Nigeria’s reputation appears to continue to take a beating on the international front.

IT expert, Daniel Nejo recently emerged with a video condemning fraudulent cyber activities while offering a way out to the teeming Nigerian youth population, and based on the waves the video is currently making on social platforms, Nigerian youths are truly listening.

Titled ‘My Open Letter to Yahoo Boys’, the video was initially released in 2017 but the traction the video has gained again in recent days suggests that the words of Nejo are not time-bound but ring true every season.

Nejo stated that the glamorisation of fraud and fraudsters is doing lots of damages to Nigeria and its people overseas.

The video has already gained millions of views across social media platforms and has been shared effectively.

