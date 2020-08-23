BREAKING: Police re-arrest Oyo suspected serial killer

Kindly Share This Story:

A suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped the Oyo State police custody has been re-arrested.

Shodipe was earlier arrested by the Oyo State Police Command in connection with serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, the suspect was said to have escaped on 11th August.

The Oyo State House of Assembly had called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to order a thorough investigation into the escape of Sunday Shodipe, the suspected serial killer in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Some angry youths had also marched to the Police headquarters at Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State capital to register their grievances over the escape of a serial killer, Sunday Shodipe from police custody.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Adamu, deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the state’s Police Command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts aimed at re-arresting Shodipe.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, had said N500,000 awaits anyone who can give useful information on the whereabouts of the serial killer.

