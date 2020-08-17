Police parade pastor who impregnated two sisters in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday paraded a 57-year old Prophet of the Church of the Lord of Israel, Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, who impregnated two sisters and duped the victim’s mother the sum of N1.5 million.

Other suspects paraded included rapists, armed robbers, a fake lawyer, cultists, a car snatcher, one kidnapper and two land grabbers terrorising Ogijo area of Ogun State.

Also read:

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun who paraded the suspects said they were arrested at different areas of the state between July and August.

He said, assorted charms, locally made double barrel pistols, live cartridges among others were recovered from the suspects.

Ajogun advised criminals in the state to submit their ammunitions to the command, stating that the police will soon start house to house search for illegal arms.

He however assured that his leadership will hunt criminals in the state to their hideouts.

Speaking with journalists, Pastor Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa who denied the allegation insisted that, he impregnated only one of the sisters and was legally married to her with the consent of her parents.

He stated that he was only posed by evil spirits to have agreed to marry the sister.

Pastor Ajigbotoluwa maintained that he would embark on prison evangelism if he gets forgiveness from the public.

He, however, called on Nigerians to desist from condemning religious leaders, saying every religious leader are faced with temptations from the devil.

He said, “I am asking for forgiveness from God Almighty for finding myself in this position, if I knew it would happen this way, I wouldn’t have agreed to marry the girl”.

“Our people should stop condemning the work of God. I am crying because of God because the name of God should not be put to shame, especially when you’re talking of white garment church.

“We read the same Bible, because of my own mistake, nobody should desert any religious leaders or abuse them or molest them or say that there is no minister of God or say that there is no God or say that they will not worship God. Noooo. I am only a sinner, somebody else might not be”.

“God knows the time I came to earth and the time I will go back, but if God gives me the favour and time to talk if he gives me the grace as he gave David the grace to continue the ministerial assignment. There is no man of God that Satan will not hunt except the person that his own time has not come.

” If I can have favour from God and from Nigerians, and from the government, then, it is my promise that I will turn a new life and I will be preaching to prisoners. I will be going to cells to preach to them, that is the kind of ministry I want to establish, to change people if God can give me the grace.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: