Police arrest two-man motorcycle snatching syndicate in Ogun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a two-man robbery gang who specialized in drugging motorcyclists before dispossessing them of their motorcycles in Owode-Yewa, Yewa South local government area of the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, the two suspects, 40 years old Chidi Umeh and Obinna Onyebuchi, 28years were arrested following a distress call received by the D.P.O Owode Egbado division from residents of Alanu area of Owode Yewa that the two men who have drugged a motorcyclist were about taking his motorcycle away.

Oyeyemi said, “on receiving the distress call, the D.P.O Owode Egbado Division, SP Olabisi Elebute led the anti-robbery team to the scene where the two suspects were apprehended with the help of members of the public”.

On interrogation, Chidi Umeh who came from Nnewi in Anambra State confessed to the commission of the crime.,

He explained that “he is selling motorcycle parts in Nnewi and he used to come to Owode Yewa area to snatch motorcycles from the owners after drugging them through energy drink which he used to give his victims on a friendly note”.

“His accomplice, Obinna Onyebuchi corroborated his confession, but he claimed that this is the first time he followed him out on robbery assignment”.

“Up till the time of writing this report, their latest victim is still sleeping in the hospital as a result of the effect of the drug on him”.

“They confessed to have snatched up to four motorcycles from their owners at different times.

The statement added that the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, warned motorcyclists to stop taking any edible from their passengers who are total strangers to them in order to forestall the occurrence of such heinous crime.

Vanguard

