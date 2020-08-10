Breaking News
Photo: SCB premium banking launch with Ebuka

(L – R): Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Event Host); Chima Patience Ebor, Head Priority and Premium Banking; David Idoru – Head, Retail Banking Nigeria and Zainab Ibironke Lawal, Head, Premium Banking at the launch of the Premium Banking segment of Standard Chartered Bank’s Retail Banking business in Nigeria recently.

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) has launched its Premium Banking segment in Nigeria recently.

The segment is designed to cater to the financial needs of the Emerging Affluent providing a wide variety of services and solutions such as end to end digital onboarding, online investment options and seamless bills payment to clients.

It caters to clients between the ages of 25 and 45 years old who are typically graduates, start-up entrepreneurs, SMEs, new working professionals etc and are individuals who are technologically/digitally inclined requiring minimal personal contact.

