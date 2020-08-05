Philippine capital, surrounding provinces return to lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

More than 27 million people in the Philippines on Tuesday went back under stricter lockdown measures as the Health Department reported a record number of new coronavirus cases.

The department reported 6,352 additional coronavirus infections, pushing the country’s total caseload to 112,593.

The department added that death toll also rose to 2,115, following 11 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, almost half of the additional cases were confirmed in the Metro Manila region, which has been placed under what is locally called modified enhanced community quarantine for the next 15 days.

The protocol was also imposed in the four surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

Also, public transport, private and government offices and other commercial services were suspended in the five regions, while people were prohibited from leaving their homes unless for essential trips.

Dine-in services in restaurants were also suspended, and some of the 16 cities in Metro Manila re-imposed a ban on alcohol.

Catholic churches were once again closed to the public, as well as beauty salons and gyms.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines have been increasing since the government began to ease restrictions in June in a bid to revive the economy.

The spike has prompted doctors, nurses and other health care workers to call on the government to recalibrate the response to the pandemic.

One of the doctors who joined the call warned that if the infections were not halted, the country would be the next New York City, where people die on stretchers due to lack of space in hospitals.

Health Undersecretary Maria Vergeire urged the public to follow minimum health standards of wearing face masks, frequent handwashing and maintaining physical distance.

“We all know the situation in the country. We all know that as long as there is no vaccine or cure, we have to learn to live with the virus.

“That is why we are always reminding the public to follow health protocols,” she said.

