PEOPLE TALK: On increasing cases of extortion by SARS operatives

“Let the government show more seriousness in the restructuring of SARS. Operatives of the unit should be thoroughly monitored via CCTV camera or underground intelligence and erring officers made to face the consequences of their actions by being sacked to serve as a deterrent to others.” —Folarin Olaoluwa, Media Practitioner

“SARS should be scrapped; it’s a case of a thief catching a thief. What does it profit them to request for huge amount of money from Yahoo guys and in return, asked them to write and sign that they were bailed for free? SARS should be scrapped.” —Werra Rukayat, Student

“As a result of a most unfortunate circumstance, SARS was created to put an end to increasing crime rate SARS’ activities, it’s time we put an end to SARS base on reports of public misdemeanours by some of the officers.” —Sotubo Ayomide, Director

“It is true that the economy of Nigeria has triggered a lot of crimes, forcing people to engage in despicable activities they would otherwise not have engaged in, just to fend for themselves. Nevertheless, the frequent extortions by SARS operatives must be stopped or else, we would have ourselves to blame.” —Gbadamosi Joseph, Reporter

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS is a dreaded unit of the Nigeria Police Force known for its illegal extortion from youths.

“This is unjust and an abuse of fundamental human rights. It should be curbed as soon as possible by the government.” —Opeyemi Owoseni, Makeup Artist

“It’s no longer news that some officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS of the Nigeria Police Force are in the habit of harassing Nigerians. I will advise that SARS should be scrapped because their unlawful arrests, torture and even murder are outrageous.” —Helen Desire, Fashion Designer

