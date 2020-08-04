Breaking News
Pensioners throw weight behind Obaseki’s 2nd term bid

Obaseki during campaign in Edo North

Some pensioners in Dagbala, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo, on Monday commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his prompt payment of salaries pensions.

Mr Rufus Adogame, who spoke on behalf of the pensioners in the area, gave the commendation at Dagbara Ward 5 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial campaign ground.

“In the past, pensioners did get their pay after two or three months. But Obaseki has changed this narrative. We now get our pay as early as between the 24th and 26th of each month.

“We are here today to campaign for Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s second term election and we are sure of his victory.

“Today, we want to assure him that we are ready to work for his re-election. His developmental strides have qualified him to contest under our great party, PDP,” he said.

Adogame further said that the people were happy for all the great things Obaseki was doing for them, and that they would mobilise for his re-election on Sept. 19.

Also speaking, a former House of Representatives member, Mr Tunde Akogun, said that the people needed a man that was honest and committed to the development of the state.

“We all know the history of how pensioners took over the streets of Benin, but today that narrative has been changed by Gov. Godwin Obaseki,” he said.

Akogun called on the people to come out in their large numbers to re-elect the governor at the Sept. 19 governorship poll.

