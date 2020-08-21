PDP not ready for Edo elections — APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase & Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of spinning tired conspiracies ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, saying the PDP is not ready for the polls.

But the PDP in Edo State has urged its members to keep vigil towards ensuring that votes count at the poll.

The APC, in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, also dismissed allegations by the PDP that it had connived with the electoral umpire to postpone the election.

The statement reads: “The PDP is not prepared for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections and has resorted to spinning tired conspiracies about a purported inaudible tape and tales of a planned postponement of the elections.

“The Independent National Election Commission, INEC, is an independent election management body with equally independent operations. Hence, the APC being a political party is not an electoral body and cannot speak on a purported planned postponement or otherwise. It was the PDP’s practice to interfere in INEC’s operations. The APC has not copied such undemocratic and ignoble practices.

“For us in the APC, if the elections are held today, we are ready and confident of victory based on our visible pro-people and development track records and progressive plans for the good people of Edo and Ondo States.

“Our worry is the PDP’s threat of violence in the lead-up to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections as echoed by the recent Amnesty International report and other well-meaning concerns. As always, the PDP has absolutely nothing to campaign on and has resorted to spreading fear.

“We will continue to reiterate that no life is worth the inordinate ambition of any partisan. The forthcoming elections must be peaceful, free, fair and credible. Votes must count and the wish of the electorate must prevail on who governs them.

We’ll ensure votes count, says PDP

On his part, Chairman of Edo State Campaign Council of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, who spoke at Ward 11 rally in Evbhohi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state vowed to ensure that votes count during the election.

Orbih said: “They said that they want to print ballot papers, if they try it, they will know that Esan people are strong.

“We will not sleep. We are doing everything possible to ensure that you vote and votes count.

“We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people. In this election, we will not only vote but, we must defend our votes.”

Also speaking, the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, urged PDP members and its supporters not to succumb to threats and intimidation.

Obaseki said: “Nobody or group of people can take us backward again. This election will remove the godfather in Edo.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

