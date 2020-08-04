PDP advises Oshiomhole not to overheat Edo polity

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council (PDPNCC) for Edo governorship election has advised the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole not to overheat the polity of Edo.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party National Publicity Secretary, who is also the Secretary of the Publicity sub-committee of the campaign council gave the advice at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

“We strongly caution Adams Oshiomhole to stop overheating the polity of Edo and the nation just because he and his candidate have no agenda to market to the people of Edo.