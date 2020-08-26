Pastor pleads guilty to defilement of two sisters

Kindly Share This Story:

A 48-year-old pastor, Nduka Anyanwu, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters, before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Anyanwu is facing a two-count charge of defilement.

Following his guilty plea to both charges, the Chief Magistrate Mrs A. Adedayo, remanded the defendant in a custodial center and adjourned the case to Sept. 15, for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June, at Oshodi area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant, who is a Pastor, had slept with the two sisters, aged 17 and 13, respectively, (names withheld), on several occasions and impregnated them.

According to him, the defendant had allegedly defiled the sisters at the church complex, under the pretext of holding prayer sessions with them.

Unuigbe added that the offences contravene Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Sections 137 stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a minor.

