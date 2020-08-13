Oyo warns private school owners on illegal fees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Government has warned private school owners to desist from demanding illegal fees from students who are at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, stated this on a radio programme in Ibadan while answering questions pertaining to developments on the state’s teaching appointment.

He said private school owners ought to have consulted with parents and other stakeholders before deciding on such.

He asked the private school owners concerned to know that the effects of COVID-19 which affect them, also affect parents as well, urging them to desist from charging the students without appreciating the consequence of the current situation on the financial strength of individual homes.

Meanwhile, the commission is conducting a computer-based test, CBT for all candidates applying for teaching appointment. Alamu said all applicants for the teaching job would have to upload their credentials to the state’s website to allow for equal participation and open process.

He said the examination would run from 7 am till 6 pm except on Sunday, reiterating that whoever could not upload his or her credentials to TESCOM’s portal should not bother to write the test.

“The results will be communicated to the applicants through the email they put in their registration and through SMS.”

“No applicant’s complaints will be attended to at the CBT centres, if anybody has complaints, let them come to the TESCOM office, we wish them the best in the examination.”

Alamu hailed the state administration’s resolve to conduct computer-based examination for all candidates applying for teaching appointment in the state, as according to him, the move has portrayed the government as being open in all its governance processes.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: