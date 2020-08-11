Oyo Assembly confirms new commissioner for environment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed the appointment Dr Abdullateef Idowu Oyeleke as the new Commissioner for Environment and National Resources in the state.

The confirmation was in line with the request of Governor Seyi Makinde to fill the vacant position of the ministry, following the death of the former Commissioner, Kehinde Ayoola.

Responding to questions from the Deputy Speaker, Mr Mohammed Fadeyi, Majority Leader, Mr Sanjo Adedoyin and Mrs Wumi Oladeji, the commissioner designate, Dr. Oyeleke, stated that he would key into the environmental development plans of the governor, particularly on the rehabilitation of dumpsites and waste to wealth initiative.

While decrying the indiscriminate disposal of refuse on the waterways and median in the state, the commissioner designate expressed his readiness to work with the recently inaugurated environmental task force by the governor to make environmental offenders face the consequences of their actions.

In his submission on his plans on waste to wealth management, Oyeleke said that Governor Makinde has already approved the rehabilitation of dumpsites in state Including turning the waste to wealth, adding that, he would ensure full implementation of the plans to boost the state’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).

He emphasised that all illegal structures, shops and kiosks erected on the waterways and by the roadsides would be looked into to ensure safe and healthy environment.

Dr. Oyeleke stated that he would make sure that the ministry is proactive to its tasks, while he would ensure that all agencies and task forces under the ministry work together to achieve better results.

Vanguard News

