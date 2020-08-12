Over 5 million applied for N-Power Batch-C — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Closes registrations

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development said over five million Nigerians registered for the N-Power Batch C.

This came as it announced the official closing of registration of Batch C of the scheme.

The ministry, in a statement, Tuesday by Halima Oyelade, Special Assistant on Strategic Communication to the minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said registration for the programme closed on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

“The registration which commenced on the 26th of June 2020 was initially scheduled to end on the 26th of July but the Ministry extended the date by two weeks to avail those that we’re unable to do so to apply. A total of 5,042,001 Nigerian youths have applied as at the end of the exercise,” the statement said.

“The Honorable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, re-assured Nigerians that due diligence will be applied during the next stages of the selection to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled. The Ministry will ensure that the applicants, as well as the general public, are kept fully informed on the progress of the scheme,” it added.

The statement read further: “The Honorable Minister further added that the N-Power program is aimed to provide the Nigerian youths with opportunities to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship which will also go along way in assisting the country towards the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

“She added that women and persons with disability will be prioritized during the selection.

“Sadiya Umar Farouq added that her Ministry remains committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 Hundred million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next l0 years and identified the N-power as one of the platforms that can assist in the realization of that vision.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: