Our mobile app, not yet approved for public consumption – NIMC

Kindly Share This Story:

National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Tuesday said its mobile app is still yet to be approved for public consumption.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard by the Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, NIMC, opined that: “Our attention has been drawn to several complaints, about NIMC Mobile App. We will like Nigerians to be aware that the App is a novel innovation by the commission, but it is yet to be officially approved for public consumption.

“The App is still in the test environment and currently being fine-tuned, to give users the best experience with adequate privacy and data security safeguards.

“Once the test stage is concluded, the commission will issue a formal statement regarding its usage by our esteemed NIN registered persons.

READ ALSO:

“In the same vein, we want to assure Nigerians of the security of their data. The data is securely encrypted but in transit and at rest.

“Members of the general public are hereby strongly advised to disregard commentaries and information from unauthorized sources about the app and other activities of the commission.

“The official communication platforms of the commission are the only authorized sources of information pertaining to all it activities – press releases; media parley, website and official social media handles.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: