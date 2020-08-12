Osun Osogbo festival: Govt bans procession, allows only worshipers access to shrine

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Government of the State has announced a ban on social activities and gatherings at this year’s Osun-Osogbo Festival.

However, it approved the observance of traditional rites and routines associated with the festival. Also, only authorised persons and worshippers will be allowed into the grove.

A statement made available by the State’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Obawale Adebisi, on Wednesday stated that the decision was necessitated by the spike in the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Adebisi said: “The State Government of Osun is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s celebration of Osun-Osogbo Festival will be symbolic, as only the worshippers that will perform ritual activities will be allowed into the Grove.

“These worshippers must, however, comply with the State Government’s COVID-19 Protocols.

