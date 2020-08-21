Osun APC leaders, lawmakers endorse Oyetola for second term

Kindly Share This Story:

Says constitution envisages two terms for governors

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

All Progressive Congress, (APC) leaders in Osun West Senatorial District, Osun State have endorsed the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for another four-year term of office.

The group led by the Senatorial District leader, Hon. Yinusa Amobi distanced itself from agitation that Governor Oyetola should cede power to its Senatorial district in the 2022 governorship election.

They expressed displeasure at an advertorial which was published in The Nation Newspaper, titled “Osun 2022: An open letter to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and other Stakeholders on the Need For Governor Gboyega Oyetola to Sacrifice his Second Term Ambition 2022.

Endorsing Governor Oyetola at a Press conference held at the APC Senatorial District Secretariat in Iwo, Hon Amobi, flanked by the Senator representing Osun West, Adelere Oriolowo, said the country’s constitution provides the governor rights to contest another term of office and has the support of the party in the district.

He said the governor had performed excellently well in the district especially in road construction, health, education, and human resource development, and has the support of the entire party members in the district.

“We, the leaders of Osun APC in the Osun West Senatorial District hereby pass a VOTE OF CONFIDENCE on the Governor, His Excellency, Mr Gboyega Oyetola for his foresight, exemplary leadership, administrative skills and using this opportunity to completely dissociate ourselves from the submission of Osun Network For Equity and Social Justice published in the Nations newspaper of the 18 days of August 2020.

“I belong to no faction under APC. All my support is for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola please count me out of it and I shall never be part of it. The person that performed below 50% is the only person that is not permitted to go for the second term. I strongly believe that our party throws weight behind two terms.

“APC is one as an advocate of constitutional followership. I strongly believe that our Constitution envisages two terms for every executive political officer holder. We have the first review also called ‘mid-term review’ which is to examine what each executive has done and Oyetola has done so well in this regard”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: