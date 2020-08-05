Breaking News
Osimhen to get €2.5m if Napoli win Champions League

Champions League: Napoli rule out Osimhen, Ghoulam from squad

The genuine cost of Victor Osimhen’s transfer from Lille to Napoli has been calculated at €47.5m, with some accounting techniques used to reach €80m, claim the Corriere Dello Sport.

The Corriere Dello Sport did some digging and worked out the ‘real’ cost of the operation is actually closer to €47.5m – and even that can be paid over five years.

There are also €2.5m in bonuses to reach €50m, but that is only if Napoli wins the Champions League. Again, there are a further €10m in performance-related bonuses, also extremely difficult to achieve, for instance winning the Ballon d’Or.

A massive €20m is calculated by sending goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis – third choice at Napoli – and three youth team players to Lille, valuing them all at €5m each.

Vanguard

