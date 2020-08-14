One killed as dynamite explosion rocks Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

THE Chairman of Agadama community in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, Sunday Iniovogoma, was yesterday killed in a dynamite explosion that rocked the community.

Sources from the community disclosed that the chairman was confirmed dead at the scene of the blast which destroyed part of his house in the community.

It will be recalled that the late chairman, played an active role in the campaign against armed Fulani herdsmen who killed ten farmers in the community in February.

Though efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless, a security source from the Police Area Command, Ughelli, confirmed the incident to Vanguard when contacted.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred at about 12:30p.m adding that some other persons whom were around the house when the explosion occured also sustained some degrees of injuries.

Giving details of the incident, the source said: “He was sleeping in his bedroom inside his house when the blast occured.

“It appears that the perpetrators of the act apparently threw the dynamite into his bedroom while he was sleeping and exploded damaging part of the building and killed the chairman at the spot.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of commuters travelling to riverine communities in Bomadi, Burutu local government areas of Delta State and parts of Bayelsa State were yesterday stranded as youths from Agadama community barricaded the Uwheru/Bomadi road in protest of the death of the chairman.

The youths who also destroyed windscreens of some vehicles later left the road following the arrival of a team of policemen mobilised to restore calm to the area.

