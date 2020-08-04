Ondo guber: Group urges PDP NWC to support Jegede

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a group, Vanguard for Justice and Fairness, VJF has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to throw its support behind the candidacy of its flag bearer, Eyitayo Jegede.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, VJF President, Abubakar Abagi, said the group is irked by pockets of disaffection gradually brewing in the party’s fold following the victory of Eyitayo Jegede at the primaries.

“It has come to our knowledge that some top party leaders are not happy over the victory of Jegede and Agboola Ajayi’s loss at the PDP governorship primaries and are beginning to show tacit support for Ajayi to leave the party and withdrawing their support for Mr Jegede who clearly won in a transparent process.

“We are fully aware that Mr Jegede is seen by these unhappy leaders as being a follower of the political ideology championed by the former Vice President and PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. However, Jegede still remains the choice of the people of Ondo State and the entire PDP followers in the state and that should be respected.

“We can’t to go into the election with a divided house as APC members in the state are on a daily basis uniting and closing ranks while we are busy with anti-party activities that may ruin our chances of kicking Rotimi Akeredolu and his All Progressives Party, APC, out of power and free people of Ondo State from the grip of poor governance,” he said.

Abagi noted that Governor Akeredolu was in Lagos recently to introduce his running mate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to one of his erstwhile political antagonists, Bola Tinubu.

According to him, “if Akeredolu could unite with Tinubu, I don’t see why the victory of Jegede should be a problem to our leaders.

“We call on the national chairman of our great party, Uche Secondus, to rise to the occasion by rallying all party leaders and faithful behind our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede to victory. He owes all of us that responsibility of bringing peace and harmony at this very important time.

“We are seriously appealing to the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, not to dump the party at this crucial time when the party needs his experience and support to win the October 10 election.

Ajayi contested and lost the primaries to Jegede but there are feelers he may join the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, to fly its governorship ticket in the October 10 election.

