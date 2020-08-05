Ondo closes two schools for violating COVID-19 protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two secondary schools in Ondo State have been closed by the state government for violating COVID-19 protocols as schools resumed across the state.

The two schools sealed are: CAC Grammar School, Ondo Road, Akure and Akure Academy, Oba- Ile.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Akin Asaniyan said that the schools were closed for not complying with all the COVID-19 protocols.

Asaniyan noted that students were seen in the affected schools roaming the street, clearing bushes and staying in an unclean environment.

He said the government would not tolerate abysmal performance of the schools.

“There is no single preparation, therefore the schools will remain sealed until basic things are put in place.”

“This issue of COVID-19 is an unusual and strange trend and very dangerous issue which needed prompt attention because it involves lives”.

Recall that the state government had asked students in SS3 classes to resume on Tuesday, 4 August, and commence preparations for their final SSCE examinations amidst the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Schools were asked to ensure they have a source of flowing water, soap for washing of hands, hand sanitizers and a device for checking the temperature.

Vanguard noticed that as soon as the students were allowed into the school compound, they were made to first wash their hands, had their temperatures checked by the security personnel at the entrance to the school, before going into their classrooms.

The classes were arranged in line with the physical distancing guidelines by the health ministry.

In an interview, the principal of Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, Mrs Taye Bola said that they have been trying to make the schools conducive for learning for the students in the last two week before resumption.

