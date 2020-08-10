Ondo 2020: Why l left PDP ― Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

*** His exit has no effect, He is desperate to be governor, says Ondo PDP

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

DEPUTY Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi Monday explained why he resigned from the People’s Democratic Party after his 48 days sojourn in the party.

Ajayi is billed to defect to the Zenith Labour Party on Thursday in Akure the state capital.

Tuesday’s date was shifted according to sources for logistics reasons.

Speculations of his planned movement were put to rest in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in Akure, the state capital.

The statement confirmed that Ajayi had turned in his letter of resignation to the party on which platform he contested for the governorship primary but lost.

According to him ” This decision to resign is as a result of the call on the Deputy Governor by majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in our dear State.

Sowore in the state said ” Ondo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Deputy Governor appreciates the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

“He wishes to reassure his teaming supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.

“The chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward ii of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on 9th of August, 2020.

Recall that Ajayi rejoined the PDP on June 21st, 2020.

*** He is desperate, has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him

In a swift reaction to the resignation of the deputy governor, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party said his exit is of no effect to the party adding that he was desperate to become governor.

A statement in swift response to Ajayi resignation from the party, its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy lkantu Peretei in Akure said that ” Agboola Ajayi’ exit from the PDP has no effect on our prospects of victory in Guber elections.

The statement reads ” the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has received the exit of Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi from the Party, from just online publications.

” As a party, we are have not received his letter of resignation but we wish him well in his political journey.

” Agboola Ajayi joined our party on 22nd June, 2020 and participated at the Governorship Primaries having received waver from the National Secretariat of the Party.

“He has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by our party supporters during his brief stay in the party.

“He also proved that he is desperate to become the Governor of Ondo State. In the days to come, it will Dawn on him that, he has squandered whatever was remaining in his good will with this decision.

” However, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October Gubernatorial Elections this year.

Peretei said that “The PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming Governorship elections with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

Vanguard News Nigeria

