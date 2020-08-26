Ondo 2020: Jegede should wait for another 12 yrs — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

.Sets up 900-member campaign council

.As ADC wants LG poll cancelled

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Tuesday, told the PDP candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede to wait for another 12 years before contesting for the governorship position.

Speaking in Akure, Akeredolu said: “We need to work for the party. The APC will continue to rule this state forever if we organise ourselves based on principle. When I complete my next four years in the north (senatorial district), it will go back to the south.

“The south will rule for another eight years and after that, it will come back to the Ondo Central (senatorial district). So, it is not yet the turn of Akure (Ondo Central), they should go and wait for their turn.

“Let us work for the party, not only Akeredolu but the APC. We may have challenges here and there, but this party has done well for this country. The opposition is not good; don’t let us allow them to take over this state.”

In his remarks, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, urged members of the party to work in unity, saying “There is no Team Aketi, we now have one team which is team APC, let us work for the party, this party has transformed this state.”

Akeredolu sets up campaign council

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu, yesterday, announced his Governorship Campaign Council totalling over 900 members.

The APC state chairman, Mr. Adetimehin, was named as the chairman of the committee, while a former speaker, Mr. Victor Olabimtan, was announced as the Director General of the campaign committee.

Governorship aspirants also in the committee are Messrs Issac Kekemeke, Olusola Oke, Ife Oyedele, Segun Abraham, Dayo Faduyile, Jimi Odimayo and Sola Iji.

The former deputy governors include the chairman of the Unity Forum, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, Lasisi Oluboyo.

The Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo, was announced as the chairman of the Media and Publicity of the Committee, while Rotimi Ogunleye would serve as Vice Chairman and Alex Kalejaye as its Secretary.

ADC wants LG poll cancelled

A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State and member of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Abiola Makinde, yesterday, called for the cancellation of the last Saturday’s council election over alleged irregularities.

Makinde, in a statement by his legislative aide, Mr. Adeniyi Adeyosoye, said: “We want the local government election to be cancelled because we didn’t have elections in Ondo East and Ondo West Federal constituency. They (APC) ensured that members of the APC were electoral officers; they brought out thugs with members of the NURTW to harass people, beating up everybody.”

“They snatched ballots boxes and took the materials to their houses and thumb-printing there. We have video evidence of this act. They engaged in acts of violence because they are not popular in the state. They have been rejected, particularly in our federal constituency.”

