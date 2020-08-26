Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Eyitayo Jegede has described as arrogant and oppressive, a statement by governor Rotimi Akeredolu, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would rule the State forever.

Jegede also said that Akeredolu’s statement that he should wait for the next 12 years to become the governor was least expected from him.

Akeredolu had said in Akure that “We need to work for the party. The APC will continue to rule this state forever.”

He also said it was not the turn of the Central Senatorial District where Jegede hails from to produce the governor, saying the district should wait for the next 12 years.

But in its reaction, the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation (EJCO) in a statement by its Head, Media Research, Mr. Samuel Fasua said “Wonders, they say, shall never end. What on earth would move a governor to be playing god and talking down on the people, that a particular political party will rule them forever?

“It’s altogether amusing that the governor has turned himself to ‘a prophet of everlasting rule’, for a party that has left the people of the state impoverished, and allowed social infrastructure to decay in the last three and half years.

“That statement was not only arrogant and oppressive, it also presented a supposed leader talking down on the people, out of desperation to stave off a looming electoral defeat.”

“While Jegede has been seeking the votes of the people, telling them the programmes he intends to carry out in four years, our friend at the other party has been going around with rotational governorship, as his sole campaign issue.

“As they say, the hood does not necessarily make the monk. That a particular governorship candidate comes from a particular part of the state does not translate to competence, especially given the onerous task of proper management of the human and material resources of our dear state.

“The people can no longer be fooled with irrelevant tales, in the face of mass poverty and apparent display of opulence by some pseudo-aristocrats, who are currently presiding over the fiefdom that Ondo State has been reduced to.

Fasua said that the “ugly scenario, among others, is exactly what our people seek to erase, come October 10, this year,”

Vanguard News Nigeria

