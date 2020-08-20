On FG’s approval of N8.49bn to procure COVID-19 test kits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“The approval of N8.49 billion for procurement of Covid-19 test kits is not bad but there should be transparency. Since it is to further equip the NCDC to respond appropriately to community transmission of the virus, we expect a positive outcome after making all the kits available.” —Adeoye Temitope, Student

“The amount is outrageous because it may be unaccounted for; somebody somewhere is out to defraud the country. What happened to test kits donated by foreign governments?

“The FG is responsible for ensuring our safety, so, if our lives really matter, then, they should look for ways to protect rather than swindle us.” —Hakeem Rufai, Broadcaster

“The FG should be wise. Others are formulating Covid-19 vaccines and ours is approving a whopping N8.6 billion, sufficient to own a factory to produce the kits.

“It appears they are deliberately creating avenues to siphon money. What happened to the tons of test kits donated to us by foreign countries?” —Ibrahim Azeez, Student

“I view the procurement of N8.49b worth of Covid-19 test kits by the FG as regrettable considering the fact that government has acquired more than enough loans that is yet to be serviced, especially in the past five months.

“This may destroy our economy.” —Lebi Oluwatosin, Student

“N8.49bn to procure Covid-19 kits? Our leaders use every avenue to milk the nation dry. How can you propose this amount to procure kits?

“How much will they spend to resuscitate the nearly collapsed academic and health sectors? They didn’t procure the kits in April/May and God helped us.” —Akani Folorunso, Business Developer

“There’s hunger, poverty, flooding, insecurity everywhere but FG cannot provide solution to any of these challenges. Anybody proposing to spend a whopping N8.49billion on Covid-19 test kits is an enemy in disguise and we should all pray and hand him over to God for punishment.” —Arinze Bartholomeu, Chef

Vanguard News Nigeria.

