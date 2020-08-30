Omo-Agege drums support for community policing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

As Nigeria continue to battle with the menace of insecurity, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has reiterated his support for the community policing initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omo-Agege made statement on Saturday during an Annual Leadership Lecture and Graduation Ceremony held at the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta state.

The theme of the lecture was tagged, “Leadership and the Security Challenges in Nigeria.”

Omo-Agege who was represented by Mr Chuks Erhire, Director General, Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation and state treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said community policing remains the best way to tackle the incessant security challenges been faced by the country.

He said the issue of insecurity in the country started during the militancy period where the militants started kidnapping expatriates for ransom.

“We all should welcome with the strongest enthusiasm, the community policing initiative of the present administration. We must check our leaders, starting from the ward level up to the different structures of leadership

“This crisis of security started as kidnap-for-ransom of expatriates working mostly in Niger Delta.

“Unfortunately in the communities where the incident happened, people who were not immediately affected, did not pay sufficient interest in the manner and style of the perpetrators so much so that only community collaboration with the security agencies made it easy for the menace to continue,” Omo-Agege said.

