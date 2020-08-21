Old Mutual supports LASG remote learning drive in communities

Kindly Share This Story:

In response to the COVID-19 inspired shutdown of schools in Lagos State, the Nigerian subsidiary of the pan-African insurance firm, Old Mutual Limited, has partnered the Lagos State Ministry of Education to promote remote learning for students in less underprivileged communities.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, it was learnt that senior representatives from Old Mutual and the State Ministry of Education kicked off the presentation of free 10,000 radio units to students at St. Francis Junior Grammar School in Iwaya community.

The statement said the programme which involved the broadcast of curriculum-based education through radio, is targeted at students in vulnerable communities with limited or zero access to internet-based virtual learning.

The statement also explained that Old Mutual is ensuring that the remote learning initiative reaches 10,000 homes by donating free radio units to which would be distributed to schoolchildren across these underprivileged districts in the state.

In her remarks, Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Old Mutual, Alero Ladipo said: “We understand that despite the impressive growth in internet connectivity and access in Nigeria, there are low-income families who cannot afford to access internet-based virtual learning, which is fast becoming the conduit of remote education.

“As an organisation, we believe that no one should be left behind in the provision of quality education. So, we are proud to partner the Lagos State Government, who shares the same ethos and have evolved a low-tech and affordable strategy to drive remote education through radio broadcasting. Our support is to enable children from 10,000 low-income families, who cannot afford a radio set, to be able to tune in to this remote education during this pandemic.”

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, who was represented at the event by the Director, Public-Private Partnerships, State Ministry of Education, Dr Olufunke Oyetola, stated that the support from Old Mutual would help the state in its quest to broaden the scope of education in the state.

She maintained that Old Mutual support is coming at a critical time when there is a need for investments to help build the future of children in the state.

She added that the gesture would help to accelerate the adoption of virtual and remote learning as education and schooling would never remain the same post-COVID-19.

Adefisayo noted: “As a government and promoters of quality education in the state, we have put in place adequate measures to track the development and usage of the devices by the children for educative purposes. We believe the children would put the materials to good use.”

