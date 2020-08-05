Oilserv supports local content, purchases over N600m Innoson vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to support local capacity and encourage Nigerian content, Oilserv Group of Companies has placed over N600 million order for vehicles from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM, Company, for it’s official and operational use.

Chairman of the company, Dr Emeka Okwosa, disclosed this during the flag-off of the purchased vehicles at Innoson’s head office in Nnewi.

“The partnership between our company will see the local vehicle manufacturer, IVM, supply Nigerian indigenously manufactured vehicles to Oilserv Limited for official and operational.

“The partnership is very significant for IVM as it will go a long way in promoting confidence in Nigerian made products, just as the vehicles will help our pipeline building company in its operations.

“In the course of our work we do develop technology and use technology, we see IVM Company as one that not only talk the talk but work the work, by basically manufacturing motor vehicles not assembling them, taking it from the scratch and adapting it to the purpose for our company, gave birth to this partnership.

“We came to visit and see his production process to let the world know that IVM is very effective in fulfilling the Nigerian development goal, local content development of which Oilserv is at the heart of it.

“We are basically partnering with IVM in the conceptualization, manufacturing and use of local vehicles for oil and gas purpose, that is also why we are here.

“I know Chief Innocent Chukwuma as a man of his own word, we are not coming here as the first-timers, we have already engaged them, we believe them and we are already working with them, as we speak with them, we have already made an order of vehicles worth over N600 million and we will still place more orders because we believe in what he is doing.

“You know in the oil and gas industry, you must have high quality to be patronized, you must have standard, oil industry standards are international standard, what we have seen here shows us satisfaction that IVM meets the world standard.

“IVM is a Nigerian manufacturer and Oilserv is also Nigerian Engineering company, so for us, the partnership is a testimony to the development of local capacity in Nigeria and that is what we are trying to do”

“The beauty and benefit of this partnership is that we are having the vehicles locally available in Nigeria and that makes it easy for us to adapt, we can also use it to grow the local industries, be an example to others and for many other industries to understand that bringing up Nigerian brand, developing Nigerian capacity are the keyword.

Responding, Chief Chukwuma in his speech explained that: “The Partnership with Oilserv will not only help Nigeria but also Africa as a whole because anywhere Oilserv is embarking on its engineering and construction projects in the country, they are using IVM vehicles, which constitutes 90 per cent of their fleet”.

