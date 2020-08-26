Obaseki running on excuses, blackmail — APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Tuesday, took a swipe at the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki saying “incumbent governments run for re-election on their achievements and records in office but Governor Godwin Obaseki has only excuses, deceit and blackmail to offer Edo people.”

In a statement by Chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, the party said: “Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s re-election campaign is an assault on common sense, decency, and ethics. He has failed to articulate his achievement in the last four years, even in special media charades put together by what is left of his tattered team of staff.

“When they rushed to launch a farcical ‘MEGA’ plan that is now nowhere to be found and thrust the embattled Governor in front of a camera, he stuttered, fumbled, and ended up saying nothing other than the fact that his administration was a MEGA failure and his entire re-election campaign, a MEGA circus.”

“Unfortunately for him and his people, the people of Edo State are not in need of clowns. What they want is a prepared governor like Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who has a visible manifesto and specific plans on how to deal with the challenges confronting the state.

“Obaseki has continued to whine and sulk because he was served a rejection notice everywhere he has been in the state with his fellow clowns. Even at their recent event, he was heard criticizing the APC for the state of electricity in Edo in the last five years, forgetting that he was governor for at least four out of the five.”

APC has run out of campaign ideas, says PDP

Reacting to APC’s statement, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Chris Nehikhare, said the allegation was an indication that the APC has run out of campaign ideas.

Nehikhare said: “It is obvious that the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu have run out of campaign ideas.

”Obaseki’s government has been unequalled in the last 12 years in terms of achievements and campaigns. He has built the Osiomo plant that is 99 per cent complete and will give street lights in Benin and government buildings, this government has achieved near completion in the modular refinery, the renovation of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is there for all to see, the Benin technical college is there for all to see and numerous others.

”If the APC no longer has anything to talk about, they should keep quiet. Governor Godwin Obaseki is running the best campaign in this state for the past 12 years.

“In 2016, Oshiomhole’s campaign was about insult on Ize-Iyamu but the PDP is not dwelling on that, Ize-Iymu is campaigning with the same SIMPLE agenda that Edo people rejected. But the truth is that come September 19, Edo people will decide.”

