Obaseki receives royal blessings from village heads in Ovia South West

Promises to complete school of agric next year

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, assured the people of Iguobazuwa, in Ovia southwest Local Government Area, that his administration will complete the College of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi before the middle of next year.

Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing party faithful during his reelection campaign at Iguobazuwa wards 1 and 2.

The governor also received prayers and blessings for victory ahead of the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election from the umbrella body of village heads (Odionweres) in the LGA.

Ushering the governor into the presence of the Odionweres, Edo State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Harrison Omagbon, commended them for their support for the governor in the last three years and eight months.

He said: “We want to thank the Odionweres in Ovia South West for their support. I assure you that the governor will continue with his developmental projects in this area.”

According to Obaseki, “The people of Iguobazuwa are thanking me for constructing five roads; I will do more for them if voted to power. Iguobazuwa has been a Local Government Headquarters for long, yet no development. Electricity and other basic needs of life are missing and our youths are migrating to the city.”

Obaseki assured the people of the ward that all the challenges facing the people will be a thing of the past if reelected, adding: “I will make the College of Agriculture here different from every other College of Agriculture in Nigeria. By the grace of God, before the middle of 2021, the school would have been completed. It will be one of the best Colleges of Agriculture in Nigeria.

“The school will train students in the area of farming, extension services, and how to utilise technology in farming. To ensure all these campaign promises, I appeal to you to come out en masse on September 19, 2020, to cast your votes for the PDP and defend it.”

