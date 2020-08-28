NYSC boss commends FG over corps members’ inclusion in NHIS

Kindly Share This Story:

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has commended Federal Government over the inclusion of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The commendation is in a statement by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeyemi stated that the NYSC boss expressed delight over the inclusion when the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Dr Mohammad Gambo, recently visited him.

He reiterated commitment to effective healthcare services for corps members during their service year.

On the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the corps and NHIS, Ibrahim expressed delight that out-of-pocket expenses and other extra charges would not affect the corps from benefiting from the programme.

He said “I want to appreciate you for your efforts to rejig the MoU we had with you and also your efforts to repackage the NHIS for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

In his response, the NHIS boss told Ibrahim that the partnership would enable corps members to register online, just the way they register for mobilisation into the NYSC scheme.

He said a framework for corps members’ inclusion based on the NHIS Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) involving different critical stakeholders in the health sector had been designed.

Gambo commended Ibrahim for his disposition to corps welfare and other transformational strides in the scheme since he assumed duty.

He also commended him for his doggedness to resist unqualified graduates from participating in the mandatory national service.

He said “it is important to put our heads together to ensure that our graduates are covered by the NHIS programme.

“Our cardinal objective is to ensure that no section of the society is left behind by NHIS.”

