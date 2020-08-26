Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

NUPENG suspends planned nationwide strike as Chevron recalls sacked workers

On 1:24 pmIn Energyby
Kindly Share This Story:

NUPENG suspends planned nationwide strike as Chevron recalls sacked workers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has put on hold its planned nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, August 27, after Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, and its contractors agreed to immediately unconditionally recall the 175 workers sacked last week.

Recall that NUPENG had Thursday last week issued a seven-day strike notice, demanding a recall of the workers sacked through WhatsApp messages to their mobile phones, failing which members nationwide would down tools and begin an indefinite nationwide strike.

A terse statement by the President and General Secretary of the Union, Prince Williams Akporeha, and Afolabi Olawale, explained that the suspension was sequel to “the immediate recall and reinstatement of the sacked workers and the on-going discussions to quickly resolve other outstanding issues.

ALSO READ: 175 sacked via WhatsApp: NLC berates Chevron, endorses NUPENG’s planned strike

“However, NUPENG reiterates that the suspension of the strike ultimatum is not a total call off but respect to on-going discussions the Union is having with Chevron and it Contractors over all the issues at stake believing that management will act in good faith and decently in line with principles of social dialogue.

“The leadership of the Union appreciates all relevant Government Agencies for their quick interventions on the matters in dispute.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!