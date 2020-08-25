NUJ Kaduna seeks ties with EFCC to fight corruption

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Abdullahi heads EFCC Kaduna Zonal office

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Determined to assist in making Nigeria corrupt free, journalists in Kaduna state have expressed readiness to join the fight against corruption in the state and in Nigeria.

The journalists therefore, indicated willingness to form an anti-corruption group, Journalists Against Corruption (JAC).

Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna state chapter, Comrade Adamu Yusuf,spoke on Monday when the new Zonal Head, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Sanusi Abdullahi, paid a courtesy call on the NUJ Secretariat in Kaduna.

The chairman told the new EFCC zonal head that journalists in Kaduna state will continue to partner with the anti graft agency in the fight against corruption. He urged EFCC to beam its searchlight on media houses that, allegedly, reneged on their agreement to pay their workers salaries promptly.

Yusuf said nonpayment of salary has affected the journalists adversely.

“EFCC and NUJ have cordial relationship in Kaduna state. Journalists are EFCC partners in fighting financial crime in the state. We will continue to give you maximum support and cooperation to ensure that you succeed. We will soon invite you to NUJ to inaugurate NUJ members ready to fight corruption in the state under the name Journalists Against Corruption (JAC).

“Corruption is not only in the offices of political office holders or government organizations. There is corruption in media organisations that need to be investigated. Owners of media organisations employ journalists but fail to pay their salaries, which is affecting our members. Some media organisations gave journalists ID card as meal ticket, we want you to look into it.”

The new EFCC Zonal Head, Sanusi Abdullahi said he was in NUJ to introduce himself and seek the support of journalists in creating more awareness about their operation.

“I assumed office last week and found it imperative to visit NUJ first. We want to make ourselves familiar to the NUJ.

We want to cement our relationship with NUJ because journalists are the people that will project our image. We need your cooperation towards our programme in fighting corruption and crime.”he said.

