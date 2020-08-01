NTIC slaughters 1,200 cows for 1441AH, 2020 Sallah meat distribution programme

Kindly Share This Story:

The Meat Distribution Programme of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) holds this year 1441AH/2020 as Muslims in Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate Eid-el-Adha.

For this edition of the programme, the NTIC slaughtered 1,200 in seven states across the country with 300 cows processed as meat for distribution across 11 pickup centres in Lagos and Ogun States on the Sallah day of Friday Dhul-Hijjah 11, 2441AH equivalent to July 31, 2020.

By tradition, the meat distribution is done to make happy, not only Muslims who cannot afford meat, but also Christians to celebrate on the festive day.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by Mr. Olayinka Aderoju, a Deputy Principal in the NTIC, this year’s edition of the charity programme was assisted by “Time to Help”, a Europe based NGO, as the school of Turkey and Nigeria’s nationals ensured complete observation of the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines in all the operational centres.

It was as a result of the observed Covid-19 protocols that that led to the decision to create many slaughter points in the states and equally spread the activities over three days as against the usual arrangement holding as one-day event.

The statement read in part, “Nigerian Tulip International College celebrates all Nigerians and their perseverance in the face of Covid -19 and its attendant negative consequences. It is in line with this that we join the well-meaning Nigerians in putting some smiles on the face of the needy and the downtrodden in the society.

“Realising it is a daunting challenge for quite many who have had to grapple with dwindling income occasioned by the declining economy to still mark the Eidel Kabir, the Nigerian Tulip International College increased the number of cows usually slaughtered on this occasion.

“About 1200 cows were slaughtered across twenty seven states simply to assist the needy mark the festival in the comfort of their home and in a low key.

“Assisted in this charity by “Time to Help”, a Europe based NGO, NTIC ensures complete observation of the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines in all our operational centres, hence the decision to create many slaughter points in the states and equally spread the activities over three days.

“The usual state centralized spots, as done in the previous years, were dropped for multiple State Slaughter Spots, thus helping to disperse people to several service points and thereby avoid crowds.

“In Lagos and Ogun State, about 300 cows were slaughtered in eleven centres for distribution to more than nine thousand families.

“We are encouraged in the experience of Prophet Ibrahim, the father of faith for both Muslims and Christians that Almighty God always reserve His hope for all those that rely on His promise.

“On a final note, while advising all stakeholders to closely observe all operational guidelines for school partial opening, it is our hope that the relief from God from Covid-19 is imminent.”

