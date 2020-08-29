No place for you in Igbo land, IPOB warns Miyetti Allah Vigilante

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPON, has warned the Miyetti Allah Vigilantes, which the leadership of Miyetti Allah claimed to have deployed across the country, to steer off Igbo land (Biafra territory), saying that they would not be tolerated.

IPOB warned that if they would “they will meet their Waterloo in the entire Biafra land”.

In a statement issued by their spokesman, Emma Powerful said: “We know their mission, contrary to the lies they are feeding the gullible public with; they are rather coming to fulfil the order by their father, Usman Dan Fodio who, in 1960, charged Muslims to deep the Quoran into the Atlantic Ocean. But we assure them that they will meet their Waterloo in the entire Biafra land.

“We want to declare in unmistakable terms, that no Miyetti Allah vigilante is needed or will be allowed to operate in any part of Biafra land. They may operate in other parts of Nigeria but not on any Biafra soil.

“IPOB is ready for them irrespective of the sophistry of those backing them. We are very formidable and fully ready to defend our land against these vampires. We don’t need them, and will never give them any inch of our land. We shall repel them and chase them back to the Sahel.

“How can we allow globally recognized terrorists and those who rape and maim after butchering others to police our communities? This can never happen.

“The Nigeria Army invaded the home of our Leader after IPOB had launched its Biafra Security Services, BSS. But now that the world’s fourth most dangerous terrorist organization is about being formally launched in Nigeria, everybody has suddenly gone mute.

“However, it will be in their interest to restrict their operations to the core north where they come from, and don’t venture to step into Biafra territory, otherwise, they will regret it.

“This has exposed the hypocrisy of the Presidency. They rejected regional security outfits and cajoled states into community policing, yet they have maintained criminal silence over the plot by the Fulani to float their killer agents.

“We once again assure all Biafrans not to panic but to remain calm as we get ready to usher in our Sovereign State coming very soon. We have all it takes to secure all Biafra borders”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: