No going back on Super Eagles decision — Dessers

Genk striker Cyriel Dessers has dismissed speculations that he could make a U-turn in his international career and represent Belgium.

Born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, Dessers was handed an invitation for the Africa Cup of Nations tie against Sierra Leone but was denied the chance to make his debut as football and indeed other sports fell victim to the corona-virus pandemic.

“It’s not true. I didn’t even talk with Belgium and then they make a story,” Dessers told AOI.

“I said I hoped for a call [from Nigeria] in September, but that’s not even sure. That’s the coach who decides, it’s not in my hands. It’s just the click-bait sites who take things out of context and make juicy titles.”

Dessers delivered eye-catching performances during his one-year stay with Heracles Almelo, scoring 18 goals across all competitions to emerge as the club’s top scorer.

The forward’s 15 goals in the 2019–20 Dutch Eredivisie season ensured he also won the league’s joint-top scorer award along with Steven Berghuis.

Vanguard

